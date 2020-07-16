3 Imperial Aisle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great looking condo in West Park! 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with an attached 2 car garage. This home was freshly painted through out, has new blinds, new carpet and includes washer/dryer and refrigerator. Kitchen appliances are stainless steel and newer. Owner just installed new furnace and air conditioner.This home gets plenty of natural light throughout and has high ceilings a cozy balcony! This is a gated community with a pool. It's close to shops, restaurants and much more. Schedule your private tour today!