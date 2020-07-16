All apartments in Irvine
Location

3 Imperial Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great looking condo in West Park! 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with an attached 2 car garage. This home was freshly painted through out, has new blinds, new carpet and includes washer/dryer and refrigerator. Kitchen appliances are stainless steel and newer. Owner just installed new furnace and air conditioner.This home gets plenty of natural light throughout and has high ceilings a cozy balcony! This is a gated community with a pool. It's close to shops, restaurants and much more. Schedule your private tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Imperial Aisle have any available units?
3 Imperial Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3 Imperial Aisle have?
Some of 3 Imperial Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Imperial Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
3 Imperial Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Imperial Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 3 Imperial Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3 Imperial Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 3 Imperial Aisle offers parking.
Does 3 Imperial Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Imperial Aisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Imperial Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 3 Imperial Aisle has a pool.
Does 3 Imperial Aisle have accessible units?
No, 3 Imperial Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Imperial Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Imperial Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Imperial Aisle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3 Imperial Aisle has units with air conditioning.
