3 Heathergreen

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible courtyard parking hot tub

Centrally located in Irvine in the Woodbridge Community with top rated schools, miles of running and hiking trails, close to UC Irvine and John Wayne airport giving you access to Orange Counties best. Private gated courtyard entry, open foyer, Bamboo floors throughout the main level, freshly painted, remodeled Kitchen with stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, remolded bathes with multi head showers, spacious bedrooms that are light and bright, VERY large Master with vaulted ceiling walk in closet and a spa inspired Master Bath.