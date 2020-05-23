All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 2 2019 at 5:54 AM

3 Heathergreen

3 Heathergreen · No Longer Available
Location

3 Heathergreen, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
parking
hot tub
Centrally located in Irvine in the Woodbridge Community with top rated schools, miles of running and hiking trails, close to UC Irvine and John Wayne airport giving you access to Orange Counties best. Private gated courtyard entry, open foyer, Bamboo floors throughout the main level, freshly painted, remodeled Kitchen with stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, remolded bathes with multi head showers, spacious bedrooms that are light and bright, VERY large Master with vaulted ceiling walk in closet and a spa inspired Master Bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Heathergreen have any available units?
3 Heathergreen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3 Heathergreen have?
Some of 3 Heathergreen's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Heathergreen currently offering any rent specials?
3 Heathergreen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Heathergreen pet-friendly?
No, 3 Heathergreen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3 Heathergreen offer parking?
Yes, 3 Heathergreen offers parking.
Does 3 Heathergreen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Heathergreen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Heathergreen have a pool?
No, 3 Heathergreen does not have a pool.
Does 3 Heathergreen have accessible units?
Yes, 3 Heathergreen has accessible units.
Does 3 Heathergreen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Heathergreen has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Heathergreen have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Heathergreen does not have units with air conditioning.
