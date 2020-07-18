All apartments in Irvine
3 Haverhill

Location

3 Haverhill, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This former MODEL home is in a perfect END UNIT location overlooking a picturesque park! Featuring 3 bedrooms PLUS a Loft, 2.5 bathrooms and direct access 2-car garage, this home has lovely upgrades including hard surface flooring throughout (no carpet!!), custom window coverings, recessed lighting and a kitchen complete with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances! Upstairs you will find a convenient laundry room with ample storage! Relax in a master suite with treetop views and an en-suite bathroom featuring dual sink vanity and a spacious walk in closet! The suns splashed front patio overlooks Homestead Park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Haverhill have any available units?
3 Haverhill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3 Haverhill have?
Some of 3 Haverhill's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Haverhill currently offering any rent specials?
3 Haverhill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Haverhill pet-friendly?
No, 3 Haverhill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3 Haverhill offer parking?
Yes, 3 Haverhill offers parking.
Does 3 Haverhill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Haverhill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Haverhill have a pool?
No, 3 Haverhill does not have a pool.
Does 3 Haverhill have accessible units?
No, 3 Haverhill does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Haverhill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Haverhill has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Haverhill have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Haverhill does not have units with air conditioning.
