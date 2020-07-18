3 Haverhill

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This former MODEL home is in a perfect END UNIT location overlooking a picturesque park! Featuring 3 bedrooms PLUS a Loft, 2.5 bathrooms and direct access 2-car garage, this home has lovely upgrades including hard surface flooring throughout (no carpet!!), custom window coverings, recessed lighting and a kitchen complete with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances! Upstairs you will find a convenient laundry room with ample storage! Relax in a master suite with treetop views and an en-suite bathroom featuring dual sink vanity and a spacious walk in closet! The suns splashed front patio overlooks Homestead Park