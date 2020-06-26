Amenities

pool piano room basketball court clubhouse hot tub bbq/grill

Great single family residence with brand NEW furniture to looking for long term lease, When walk in this popular single family residence feature has 4B 3.5B +piano room + den + studio entertainment room on 3rd floor with gorgeous living room and custom office as well with Spacious gourmet Kitchen, Unique BBQ counter established at back yard with fashion gazebo, Absolutely Great school district located at.

This is NorthPark Square community is a very family oriented neighborhood. Community amenities includes Basketball Courts, parks and open space. Large private community swimming Pool, smaller toddler pool and spa. Pool area includes BBQ, picnic area and showers. Do not miss this opportunity.