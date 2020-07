Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Light and Bright Two Bedroom Master Suite Condo for Lease. Newer Bathrooms and Kitchen, Carpet in Living Room and Dining room and both Bedrooms, Laundry room hookups are inside the garage to the private patio. The two car garage is direct access to the condo. Fireplace is in the Living Room, with a nice guest bathroom downstairs. The Association is so very nice and close by to enjoy.. School very close by too... Must See!!!!