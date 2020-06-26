All apartments in Irvine
Last updated November 2 2019 at 1:41 AM

3 Fallbrook

3 Fallbrook · No Longer Available
Location

3 Fallbrook, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Popular Woodbridge Creekside Sycamore model with excellent cul-de-sac location. This property has had a lot of upgrades. Includes almost all windows are double pane vinyl, French doors in family & dining rooms, custom wood staircase handrails, new cabinets & granite in master bath and linen cabinet, new recessed lighting & electrical outlets/switches, new rear yard vinyl fence, much more! Great local schools include Eastshore Elementary, Lakeside Middle, and Woodbridge High. Enjoy all of the amenities of the award winning Village of Woodbridge - including 35 parks, 24 tennis courts, 22 pools, 15 spas, 2 lakes (31 acre North Lake and 24 acre South Lake),and so much more.

Call Duffy Riebe for your private viewing at 949-466-3977

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Fallbrook have any available units?
3 Fallbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3 Fallbrook have?
Some of 3 Fallbrook's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Fallbrook currently offering any rent specials?
3 Fallbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Fallbrook pet-friendly?
No, 3 Fallbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3 Fallbrook offer parking?
Yes, 3 Fallbrook offers parking.
Does 3 Fallbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Fallbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Fallbrook have a pool?
Yes, 3 Fallbrook has a pool.
Does 3 Fallbrook have accessible units?
No, 3 Fallbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Fallbrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Fallbrook has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Fallbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Fallbrook does not have units with air conditioning.
