3 Fallbrook

Amenities
Popular Woodbridge Creekside Sycamore model with excellent cul-de-sac location. This property has had a lot of upgrades. Includes almost all windows are double pane vinyl, French doors in family & dining rooms, custom wood staircase handrails, new cabinets & granite in master bath and linen cabinet, new recessed lighting & electrical outlets/switches, new rear yard vinyl fence, much more! Great local schools include Eastshore Elementary, Lakeside Middle, and Woodbridge High. Enjoy all of the amenities of the award winning Village of Woodbridge - including 35 parks, 24 tennis courts, 22 pools, 15 spas, 2 lakes (31 acre North Lake and 24 acre South Lake),and so much more.
Call Duffy Riebe for your private viewing at 949-466-3977