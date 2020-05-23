Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

Great for families or working professionals. This spacious floorplan offers 3 beds, 3 baths just below 2000sqft. The MANY FEATURES of Burke include vaulted ceilings, crown molding, custom baseboards, wood flooring and carpet, custom lighting throughout, panel doors, custom fireplace, recessed lighting, custom built-ins, ceiling fans in all rooms, dual paned windows & doors. The kitchen has been upgraded w/ light soft close cabinetry, granite counter tops, earth-tone glass backsplash, raised 9’ ceiling to accommodate larger cabinets, undercounter sink w/ granite inset, stainless steel appliances, large island for convenience & storage, bay window looking out to quaint backyard, all bathrms have been upgraded. Upstairs you will find the expansive master bedrm w/ a large retreat, upgraded master bath & closets, secondary bedrooms w/ built-ins & closet organizers, newly remodeled hallway bathroom & custom built-ins in the upstairs hallway for storage. The nicely landscaped backyard provides the relaxation to enjoy w/ a new trellis, raised wood deck & fountain. Ideally located on a quiet cul-de-sac street, walking distance to the newly updated & remodeled Brywood Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle School & more. Enjoy all that Burke and Northwood have to offer w/ a great community park, pool, spa, neighborhood swim team and tennis courts.