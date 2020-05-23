All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:27 AM

3 Evensen

3 Evensen · (909) 282-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3 Evensen, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark Square

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 26 · Avail. now

$3,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Great for families or working professionals. This spacious floorplan offers 3 beds, 3 baths just below 2000sqft. The MANY FEATURES of Burke include vaulted ceilings, crown molding, custom baseboards, wood flooring and carpet, custom lighting throughout, panel doors, custom fireplace, recessed lighting, custom built-ins, ceiling fans in all rooms, dual paned windows & doors. The kitchen has been upgraded w/ light soft close cabinetry, granite counter tops, earth-tone glass backsplash, raised 9’ ceiling to accommodate larger cabinets, undercounter sink w/ granite inset, stainless steel appliances, large island for convenience & storage, bay window looking out to quaint backyard, all bathrms have been upgraded. Upstairs you will find the expansive master bedrm w/ a large retreat, upgraded master bath & closets, secondary bedrooms w/ built-ins & closet organizers, newly remodeled hallway bathroom & custom built-ins in the upstairs hallway for storage. The nicely landscaped backyard provides the relaxation to enjoy w/ a new trellis, raised wood deck & fountain. Ideally located on a quiet cul-de-sac street, walking distance to the newly updated & remodeled Brywood Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle School & more. Enjoy all that Burke and Northwood have to offer w/ a great community park, pool, spa, neighborhood swim team and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Evensen have any available units?
3 Evensen has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 Evensen have?
Some of 3 Evensen's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Evensen currently offering any rent specials?
3 Evensen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Evensen pet-friendly?
No, 3 Evensen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3 Evensen offer parking?
No, 3 Evensen does not offer parking.
Does 3 Evensen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Evensen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Evensen have a pool?
Yes, 3 Evensen has a pool.
Does 3 Evensen have accessible units?
No, 3 Evensen does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Evensen have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Evensen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Evensen have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Evensen does not have units with air conditioning.
