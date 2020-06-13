3 Eagle Point

Amenities

Popular Creekside Sycamore model in Irvine's Village of Woodbridge. Located on the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, a complete updating on this home is just being completed. It includes new granite and cabinets in kitchen, linen closet and 3 baths, new brush-nickel fixtures, new GE stove, microwave & dishwasher, new tile flooring in kitchen, baths & laundry, and new carpets upstairs and in living room. Also includes new bathroom mirrors & medicine cabinets, numerous added canned lights, new lights in entry, stairs & formal dining room, and new dual-paned windows throughout. Exterior includes a large sideyard, new patio cover and new vinyl fence (giving property lots of privacy). Full access to all of Woodbridge's private facilities, including 2 lakes (31 acres and 24 acres), 24 tennis courts, 35 parks, 22 pools, 15 spas, etc. Award winning schools include Eastshore Elementary, Lakeside Middle and Woodbridge High.



