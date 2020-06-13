All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 2 2019 at 1:54 AM

3 Eagle Point

3 Eagle Point · No Longer Available
Location

3 Eagle Point, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
Popular Creekside Sycamore model in Irvine's Village of Woodbridge. Located on the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, a complete updating on this home is just being completed. It includes new granite and cabinets in kitchen, linen closet and 3 baths, new brush-nickel fixtures, new GE stove, microwave & dishwasher, new tile flooring in kitchen, baths & laundry, and new carpets upstairs and in living room. Also includes new bathroom mirrors & medicine cabinets, numerous added canned lights, new lights in entry, stairs & formal dining room, and new dual-paned windows throughout. Exterior includes a large sideyard, new patio cover and new vinyl fence (giving property lots of privacy). Full access to all of Woodbridge's private facilities, including 2 lakes (31 acres and 24 acres), 24 tennis courts, 35 parks, 22 pools, 15 spas, etc. Award winning schools include Eastshore Elementary, Lakeside Middle and Woodbridge High.

Call Duffy Riebe at RE/MAX at 949-466-3977 to see this property today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Eagle Point have any available units?
3 Eagle Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3 Eagle Point have?
Some of 3 Eagle Point's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Eagle Point currently offering any rent specials?
3 Eagle Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Eagle Point pet-friendly?
No, 3 Eagle Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3 Eagle Point offer parking?
Yes, 3 Eagle Point offers parking.
Does 3 Eagle Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Eagle Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Eagle Point have a pool?
Yes, 3 Eagle Point has a pool.
Does 3 Eagle Point have accessible units?
No, 3 Eagle Point does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Eagle Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Eagle Point has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Eagle Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Eagle Point does not have units with air conditioning.
