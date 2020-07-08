Amenities

Beautifully Update Two Story Home with Three Car Garage - This spacious single family home is located in the popular Sorrento community of Irvine. The property has been updated with upgrades inside and out. There are four bedrooms and three full baths spread out over 2,601 Sq. Ft. of living space. Entering the home, there is a spacious living area that flows into the dining room. Both rooms have been updated with beautiful laminate wood flooring to compliment the warm custom paint color and 4 1/2 inch baseboards. The laminate wood flooring continues into the remodeled kitchen and den areas. The eat-in kitchen has been upgraded with sparkling quartz counters and back splash, newer stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, and stunning brushed nickel hardware. The appliances include a 5 burner gas cook-top and large double wall oven. The den offers a wood burning fireplace with gas starter. On the first level you have one bedroom, one full bath, and separate laundry room. The two story ceiling of the living area offers an open air feeling to compliment the winding staircase to the second floor. On the upstairs level, you have 3 more bedrooms and 2 full baths. This story has beautiful high-end, low pile carpet in the bedrooms and hall. Master bathroom has dual sinks, two walk-in closets, and separate tub/shower. All bathrooms have been updated with newer toilets, faucets, and light fixtures. Large fenced in back yard - gardener included. Three car garage with roll up doors and remote openers. 12 month lease, 1 month deposit. No smoking.



No Pets Allowed



