Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

3 Andria

3 Andria · No Longer Available
Location

3 Andria, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully Update Two Story Home with Three Car Garage - This spacious single family home is located in the popular Sorrento community of Irvine. The property has been updated with upgrades inside and out. There are four bedrooms and three full baths spread out over 2,601 Sq. Ft. of living space. Entering the home, there is a spacious living area that flows into the dining room. Both rooms have been updated with beautiful laminate wood flooring to compliment the warm custom paint color and 4 1/2 inch baseboards. The laminate wood flooring continues into the remodeled kitchen and den areas. The eat-in kitchen has been upgraded with sparkling quartz counters and back splash, newer stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, and stunning brushed nickel hardware. The appliances include a 5 burner gas cook-top and large double wall oven. The den offers a wood burning fireplace with gas starter. On the first level you have one bedroom, one full bath, and separate laundry room. The two story ceiling of the living area offers an open air feeling to compliment the winding staircase to the second floor. On the upstairs level, you have 3 more bedrooms and 2 full baths. This story has beautiful high-end, low pile carpet in the bedrooms and hall. Master bathroom has dual sinks, two walk-in closets, and separate tub/shower. All bathrooms have been updated with newer toilets, faucets, and light fixtures. Large fenced in back yard - gardener included. Three car garage with roll up doors and remote openers. 12 month lease, 1 month deposit. No smoking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1958776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Andria have any available units?
3 Andria doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3 Andria have?
Some of 3 Andria's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Andria currently offering any rent specials?
3 Andria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Andria pet-friendly?
No, 3 Andria is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3 Andria offer parking?
Yes, 3 Andria offers parking.
Does 3 Andria have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Andria does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Andria have a pool?
No, 3 Andria does not have a pool.
Does 3 Andria have accessible units?
No, 3 Andria does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Andria have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Andria does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Andria have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Andria does not have units with air conditioning.

