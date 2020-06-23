All apartments in Irvine
Location

3 Almeria, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Stunning, Beautiful, Upgraded Rare Single-Story Home Located in Highly Desirable Westpark Area. Home Features: Light & Bright Open Floor Plan, Hardwood Flooring, New Carpet, Cathedral Vaulted Ceilings, Plantation Shutters, Recessed Lighting, Upgraded Kitchen, Dual Pane Windows, Fresh Paint Inside, Large Bedrooms & Professionally Landscaped Backyard. Entry Leads to Spacious Dining Room & Living Room with Custom Tile Fireplace & 2 Glass Sliding Doors to Backyard. Amazing Upgraded Chef's Dream Kitchen with Granite Counters, Custom Tile Backsplash, Tray Ceiling, Stainless Steel Appliances & Range hood, Wall Oven/Microwave & Plenty of Cabinet Space. Spacious Master Bedroom with Hardwood Flooring, Vaulted Ceiling, Plantation Shutters Mirror Closet Doors and Sliding Glass Door to Backyard. Spa-Like Master Bath with Dual Vanity, Vaulted Ceiling, Tile Floor & Over-sized Walk-in Tile Shower. Beautiful, Quiet, Professionally Landscaped Backyard with Patios, Custom Built Planter, Palm Trees & Grass is Perfect for Entertaining. Attached 2-Car Garage with Epoxy Flooring & Plenty of Storage Space. Additional Features: Mirrored Closet Door in 2nd Bedroom, Storage Closet. Sparkling Association Amenities include Pools, Spas, Tennis Courts, Sport Courts, Tot Lots, Parks & so much more! Close to Great Irvine Schools including UCI. Minutes Away From Fine Dining, Shopping, Entertainment, Recreation Destinations & nearby access to freeways. Don't Miss Out On This Exceptional Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Almeria have any available units?
3 Almeria doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3 Almeria have?
Some of 3 Almeria's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Almeria currently offering any rent specials?
3 Almeria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Almeria pet-friendly?
No, 3 Almeria is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3 Almeria offer parking?
Yes, 3 Almeria offers parking.
Does 3 Almeria have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Almeria does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Almeria have a pool?
Yes, 3 Almeria has a pool.
Does 3 Almeria have accessible units?
No, 3 Almeria does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Almeria have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Almeria does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Almeria have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Almeria does not have units with air conditioning.
