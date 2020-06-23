Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Stunning, Beautiful, Upgraded Rare Single-Story Home Located in Highly Desirable Westpark Area. Home Features: Light & Bright Open Floor Plan, Hardwood Flooring, New Carpet, Cathedral Vaulted Ceilings, Plantation Shutters, Recessed Lighting, Upgraded Kitchen, Dual Pane Windows, Fresh Paint Inside, Large Bedrooms & Professionally Landscaped Backyard. Entry Leads to Spacious Dining Room & Living Room with Custom Tile Fireplace & 2 Glass Sliding Doors to Backyard. Amazing Upgraded Chef's Dream Kitchen with Granite Counters, Custom Tile Backsplash, Tray Ceiling, Stainless Steel Appliances & Range hood, Wall Oven/Microwave & Plenty of Cabinet Space. Spacious Master Bedroom with Hardwood Flooring, Vaulted Ceiling, Plantation Shutters Mirror Closet Doors and Sliding Glass Door to Backyard. Spa-Like Master Bath with Dual Vanity, Vaulted Ceiling, Tile Floor & Over-sized Walk-in Tile Shower. Beautiful, Quiet, Professionally Landscaped Backyard with Patios, Custom Built Planter, Palm Trees & Grass is Perfect for Entertaining. Attached 2-Car Garage with Epoxy Flooring & Plenty of Storage Space. Additional Features: Mirrored Closet Door in 2nd Bedroom, Storage Closet. Sparkling Association Amenities include Pools, Spas, Tennis Courts, Sport Courts, Tot Lots, Parks & so much more! Close to Great Irvine Schools including UCI. Minutes Away From Fine Dining, Shopping, Entertainment, Recreation Destinations & nearby access to freeways. Don't Miss Out On This Exceptional Home!