29 Water Lily

HIGHLY UPGRADED with PREMIUM INTERIOR location in upscale Columbus Grove's Lantana featuring four bedrooms (One on the MAIN LEVEL) PLUS Tech Loft, three bathrooms, 2-car direct access garage with built in storage and a spacious entertainer's backyard with BBQ island and fireplace! Open Floor Plan, light & bright with soaring two-story ceiling in living room! Upgrades include elegant hardwood floors, designer carpet, custom paint, recessed lighting, plantation shutters, ceiling fans, surround-sound system, water softener & purification systems, and solar system and much more!! Gourmet kitchen includes top of the line stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator included) maple cabinetry, walk-in pantry, granite counter tops and more! Opulent master suite comes complete with solid stone vanity, separate shower, Jacuzzi tub and large walk-in closet (professionally organized! Enjoy award winning Irvine schools as well as resort style amenities!