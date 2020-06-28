All apartments in Irvine
29 Serenity

29 Serenity · No Longer Available
Location

29 Serenity, Irvine, CA 92618
Woodbury East

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Former Model Home 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Detached Townhome Woodbury Irvine - Former Model Home 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Detached Townhome Woodbury Irvine- fully FURNISHED home. Central A/C- outdoor enclosed courtyard great for entertaining. Beautifully furnished former model home- upgrades galore! Washer Dryer, and refrigerator included, and access to beautiful Woodbury East Recreational Facility just steps away. Its close to toll road; 5 freeway minutes away from Irvine Spectrum. Located in Desirable Portola Springs Irvine. NO pets allowed

Apply online at www.hcmpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4243923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Serenity have any available units?
29 Serenity doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 29 Serenity have?
Some of 29 Serenity's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Serenity currently offering any rent specials?
29 Serenity is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Serenity pet-friendly?
No, 29 Serenity is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 29 Serenity offer parking?
Yes, 29 Serenity offers parking.
Does 29 Serenity have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 Serenity offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Serenity have a pool?
Yes, 29 Serenity has a pool.
Does 29 Serenity have accessible units?
No, 29 Serenity does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Serenity have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Serenity does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Serenity have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 29 Serenity has units with air conditioning.
