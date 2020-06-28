29 Serenity

Amenities
Former Model Home 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Detached Townhome Woodbury Irvine - Former Model Home 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Detached Townhome Woodbury Irvine- fully FURNISHED home. Central A/C- outdoor enclosed courtyard great for entertaining. Beautifully furnished former model home- upgrades galore! Washer Dryer, and refrigerator included, and access to beautiful Woodbury East Recreational Facility just steps away. Its close to toll road; 5 freeway minutes away from Irvine Spectrum. Located in Desirable Portola Springs Irvine. NO pets allowed
Apply online at www.hcmpm.com
