29 Serenity

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool garage hot tub

Former Model Home 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Detached Townhome Woodbury Irvine - Former Model Home 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Detached Townhome Woodbury Irvine- fully FURNISHED home. Central A/C- outdoor enclosed courtyard great for entertaining. Beautifully furnished former model home- upgrades galore! Washer Dryer, and refrigerator included, and access to beautiful Woodbury East Recreational Facility just steps away. Its close to toll road; 5 freeway minutes away from Irvine Spectrum. Located in Desirable Portola Springs Irvine. NO pets allowed



Apply online at www.hcmpm.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4243923)