Irvine, CA
29 Hawkcreek
Last updated May 23 2019 at 10:05 AM

29 Hawkcreek

29 Hawkcreek · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

29 Hawkcreek, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Lovely 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom single family home located in a quiet corner lot in the prestigious, gated Oak Creek community in the center of Irvine. Upgraded kitchen with maple cabinets and granite countertop, natural Scandinavian hardwood flooring throughout first floor, plantation shutter for all windows, hardscaped backyard with beautiful rose garden, attached 2-car garage with extra long driveway. All 3 bedrooms upstairs. Walking distance to the award-winning Oak Creek Elementary school. Easy access to freeway 5, 405 and 133. 5 minutes to Irvine Valley College; 10 minutes to UC Irvine, Irvine Spectrum Center, John Wayne airport and South Coast Plaza; 20 minutes to Laguna Beach and Newport Beach. Enjoy the resort style amenities include pools and spa, parks, volleyball/basketball/tennis courts, biking/hiking trails. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included without warranty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Hawkcreek have any available units?
29 Hawkcreek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 29 Hawkcreek have?
Some of 29 Hawkcreek's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Hawkcreek currently offering any rent specials?
29 Hawkcreek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Hawkcreek pet-friendly?
No, 29 Hawkcreek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 29 Hawkcreek offer parking?
Yes, 29 Hawkcreek offers parking.
Does 29 Hawkcreek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 Hawkcreek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Hawkcreek have a pool?
Yes, 29 Hawkcreek has a pool.
Does 29 Hawkcreek have accessible units?
No, 29 Hawkcreek does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Hawkcreek have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Hawkcreek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Hawkcreek have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Hawkcreek does not have units with air conditioning.
