29 Hawkcreek

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Lovely 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom single family home located in a quiet corner lot in the prestigious, gated Oak Creek community in the center of Irvine. Upgraded kitchen with maple cabinets and granite countertop, natural Scandinavian hardwood flooring throughout first floor, plantation shutter for all windows, hardscaped backyard with beautiful rose garden, attached 2-car garage with extra long driveway. All 3 bedrooms upstairs. Walking distance to the award-winning Oak Creek Elementary school. Easy access to freeway 5, 405 and 133. 5 minutes to Irvine Valley College; 10 minutes to UC Irvine, Irvine Spectrum Center, John Wayne airport and South Coast Plaza; 20 minutes to Laguna Beach and Newport Beach. Enjoy the resort style amenities include pools and spa, parks, volleyball/basketball/tennis courts, biking/hiking trails. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included without warranty.