29 Cezanne

BREATHE in the fresh ocean breezes in your 24-hour guard gated enclave of The Summit. Rare cul-de-sac location perched atop a premium VIEW lot featuring Four full bedrooms, PLUS office, PLUS large den, PLUS spacious loft, 4.5 baths, and a 3-car tandem garage. This VIEW property masterpiece boasts sumptuous polished marble flooring (recently refinished, like new), fresh designer paint, new carpet, crown molding, enhanced baseboards, four fireplaces, professionally built-out home office, mirrored wardrobes, upstairs laundry room, plantation shutters, and more. Your Chef's kitchen comes complete with solid granite surfaces with full backsplash, premium stainless steel appliance package, including a high-efficiency venting system, double ovens with built-in refrigerator, large sit-up island and walk-in pantry. Kitchen opens to both nook dining as well as a large family room. Master includes a large, fully enclosed retreat, fireplace, covered VIEW balcony, jetted tub, marble top vanities, multi-head hydro-massage shower, and a large walk-in closet. Spacious VIEW yard includes built-in BBQ with sit-up bar, custom tiled decking, and outdoor fireplace. Enjoy the resort style amenities of The Summit, including an adult pool and separate family centered pool, private fitness center, movie theater room, clubhouse, hiking trails and of course close proximity to Newport Beach! Award Winning Irvine Schools.