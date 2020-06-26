All apartments in Irvine
Location

29 Cezanne, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
BREATHE in the fresh ocean breezes in your 24-hour guard gated enclave of The Summit. Rare cul-de-sac location perched atop a premium VIEW lot featuring Four full bedrooms, PLUS office, PLUS large den, PLUS spacious loft, 4.5 baths, and a 3-car tandem garage. This VIEW property masterpiece boasts sumptuous polished marble flooring (recently refinished, like new), fresh designer paint, new carpet, crown molding, enhanced baseboards, four fireplaces, professionally built-out home office, mirrored wardrobes, upstairs laundry room, plantation shutters, and more. Your Chef's kitchen comes complete with solid granite surfaces with full backsplash, premium stainless steel appliance package, including a high-efficiency venting system, double ovens with built-in refrigerator, large sit-up island and walk-in pantry. Kitchen opens to both nook dining as well as a large family room. Master includes a large, fully enclosed retreat, fireplace, covered VIEW balcony, jetted tub, marble top vanities, multi-head hydro-massage shower, and a large walk-in closet. Spacious VIEW yard includes built-in BBQ with sit-up bar, custom tiled decking, and outdoor fireplace. Enjoy the resort style amenities of The Summit, including an adult pool and separate family centered pool, private fitness center, movie theater room, clubhouse, hiking trails and of course close proximity to Newport Beach! Award Winning Irvine Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Cezanne have any available units?
29 Cezanne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 29 Cezanne have?
Some of 29 Cezanne's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Cezanne currently offering any rent specials?
29 Cezanne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Cezanne pet-friendly?
No, 29 Cezanne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 29 Cezanne offer parking?
Yes, 29 Cezanne offers parking.
Does 29 Cezanne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Cezanne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Cezanne have a pool?
Yes, 29 Cezanne has a pool.
Does 29 Cezanne have accessible units?
No, 29 Cezanne does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Cezanne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Cezanne has units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Cezanne have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Cezanne does not have units with air conditioning.
