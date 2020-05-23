283 Carlow

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub new construction

For Lease 2 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms 1485 sq ft. Home in ALDEA @ TRAVATA



Brand New “Single Level” Resort Style “Gated” Luxury Living for 55 and Better in Irvine.



Handicap Access > 2 Bedroom with 2 Full Bathroom Ground Floor with Laundry room inside the unit & 2 Car Tandem Garage.



This beautiful home showcases thoughtful details such as modern open floor plan with open concept living areas, upgraded Gourmet Kitchen with Center Island and a huge front porch to enjoy indoor / outdoor California.



Once you see it you are going to absolutely fall in love with this brand new home!



Clubhouse facilities include infinity pool & spa, barbecues, fitness club, weekly & monthly activities, along with several other amenities.



“GE Profile” Appliances Included in the Lease: Gas Cook Top Stove, Microwave & Oven, Samsung Refrigerator & Wine Refrigerator, & Dishwasher