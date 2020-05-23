All apartments in Irvine
Last updated February 16 2020 at 3:58 AM

283 Carlow

283 Carlow · No Longer Available
Location

283 Carlow, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
new construction
For Lease 2 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms 1485 sq ft. Home in ALDEA @ TRAVATA

Brand New “Single Level” Resort Style “Gated” Luxury Living for 55 and Better in Irvine.

Handicap Access > 2 Bedroom with 2 Full Bathroom Ground Floor with Laundry room inside the unit & 2 Car Tandem Garage.

This beautiful home showcases thoughtful details such as modern open floor plan with open concept living areas, upgraded Gourmet Kitchen with Center Island and a huge front porch to enjoy indoor / outdoor California.

Once you see it you are going to absolutely fall in love with this brand new home!

Clubhouse facilities include infinity pool & spa, barbecues, fitness club, weekly & monthly activities, along with several other amenities.

“GE Profile” Appliances Included in the Lease: Gas Cook Top Stove, Microwave & Oven, Samsung Refrigerator & Wine Refrigerator, & Dishwasher

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 283 Carlow have any available units?
283 Carlow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 283 Carlow have?
Some of 283 Carlow's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 283 Carlow currently offering any rent specials?
283 Carlow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 283 Carlow pet-friendly?
No, 283 Carlow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 283 Carlow offer parking?
Yes, 283 Carlow offers parking.
Does 283 Carlow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 283 Carlow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 283 Carlow have a pool?
Yes, 283 Carlow has a pool.
Does 283 Carlow have accessible units?
Yes, 283 Carlow has accessible units.
Does 283 Carlow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 283 Carlow has units with dishwashers.
Does 283 Carlow have units with air conditioning?
No, 283 Carlow does not have units with air conditioning.

