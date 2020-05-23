283 Carlow

Amenities
For Lease 2 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms 1485 sq ft. Home in ALDEA @ TRAVATA
Brand New “Single Level” Resort Style “Gated” Luxury Living for 55 and Better in Irvine.
Handicap Access > 2 Bedroom with 2 Full Bathroom Ground Floor with Laundry room inside the unit & 2 Car Tandem Garage.
This beautiful home showcases thoughtful details such as modern open floor plan with open concept living areas, upgraded Gourmet Kitchen with Center Island and a huge front porch to enjoy indoor / outdoor California.
Once you see it you are going to absolutely fall in love with this brand new home!
Clubhouse facilities include infinity pool & spa, barbecues, fitness club, weekly & monthly activities, along with several other amenities.
“GE Profile” Appliances Included in the Lease: Gas Cook Top Stove, Microwave & Oven, Samsung Refrigerator & Wine Refrigerator, & Dishwasher