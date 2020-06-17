All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
282 Novel
282 Novel

282 Novel
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

282 Novel, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $3550 · Avail. now

$3,550

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1458 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Brand new modern furnished townhouse - Property Id: 284743

Beautiful brand new tri-level fully furnished townhouse. Located in the heart of Irvine The Great Park next to major freeways: 133,241,405& 5.
Five minutes to Irvine spectrum with many high-end restaurants and shopping. 15 mins to Newport, Corona Del Mar & Laguna Beach.

The best school district in Orange County.
5 stars amenities, great hike/bike trails and brand new parks.

2 bedrooms
2.5 bathrooms
1 dent/office
2 cars garage
Patio
Balcony
Fully furnished

Irvine school district rank 9/10
Elementary- Beacon Park TK-8 grade
High school-Portola 9-12
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284743
Property Id 284743

(RLNE5804700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 282 Novel have any available units?
282 Novel has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 282 Novel have?
Some of 282 Novel's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 282 Novel currently offering any rent specials?
282 Novel isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 282 Novel pet-friendly?
No, 282 Novel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 282 Novel offer parking?
Yes, 282 Novel does offer parking.
Does 282 Novel have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 282 Novel offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 282 Novel have a pool?
No, 282 Novel does not have a pool.
Does 282 Novel have accessible units?
No, 282 Novel does not have accessible units.
Does 282 Novel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 282 Novel has units with dishwashers.
Does 282 Novel have units with air conditioning?
No, 282 Novel does not have units with air conditioning.
