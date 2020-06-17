Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage hot tub

Brand new modern furnished townhouse - Property Id: 284743



Beautiful brand new tri-level fully furnished townhouse. Located in the heart of Irvine The Great Park next to major freeways: 133,241,405& 5.

Five minutes to Irvine spectrum with many high-end restaurants and shopping. 15 mins to Newport, Corona Del Mar & Laguna Beach.



The best school district in Orange County.

5 stars amenities, great hike/bike trails and brand new parks.



2 bedrooms

2.5 bathrooms

1 dent/office

2 cars garage

Patio

Balcony

Fully furnished



Irvine school district rank 9/10

Elementary- Beacon Park TK-8 grade

High school-Portola 9-12

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284743

(RLNE5804700)