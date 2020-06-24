All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

28 Valley View

28 Valley View · No Longer Available
Location

28 Valley View, Irvine, CA 92612
Turtle Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Located in the sought-after Turtle Rock, this sophisticated home is one of the largest models! It has Hardwood floors and Plantation Shutters throughout the entire house, lots of natural lights, and offers panorama views of city lights, green belt and Disneyland fireworks on a clear night. All bathrooms have been recently remodeled. The kitchen has granite countertop, see-through glass cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and an induction cooktop. A fully furnished office is near the stairs. The Formal Living Room has a built in bookshelf and a grand fireplace. The Glass-enclosed Patio is an outdoor paradise with built-in fire pits. The Family Room offers another fireplace and a wine bar/wine refrigerator. French Doors open to an oversized Balcony. The Master Suite boasts a new luxurious bath, dual vanities, dual shower heads, a hugh walk in closet, and a private Balcony. Two bedrooms have been converted into a large bdrm which is easily reversed. The Attached Garage has lots of storage spaces, refrigerator, and a relaxation room. Amenities include Community Pool, Spa and Tennis Court, Walking Trails. Close proximity to UCI, Concordia University, shopping, freeways, and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Valley View have any available units?
28 Valley View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 28 Valley View have?
Some of 28 Valley View's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Valley View currently offering any rent specials?
28 Valley View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Valley View pet-friendly?
No, 28 Valley View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 28 Valley View offer parking?
Yes, 28 Valley View offers parking.
Does 28 Valley View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Valley View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Valley View have a pool?
Yes, 28 Valley View has a pool.
Does 28 Valley View have accessible units?
No, 28 Valley View does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Valley View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Valley View has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Valley View have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Valley View does not have units with air conditioning.
