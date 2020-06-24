28 Valley View

Amenities

Located in the sought-after Turtle Rock, this sophisticated home is one of the largest models! It has Hardwood floors and Plantation Shutters throughout the entire house, lots of natural lights, and offers panorama views of city lights, green belt and Disneyland fireworks on a clear night. All bathrooms have been recently remodeled. The kitchen has granite countertop, see-through glass cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and an induction cooktop. A fully furnished office is near the stairs. The Formal Living Room has a built in bookshelf and a grand fireplace. The Glass-enclosed Patio is an outdoor paradise with built-in fire pits. The Family Room offers another fireplace and a wine bar/wine refrigerator. French Doors open to an oversized Balcony. The Master Suite boasts a new luxurious bath, dual vanities, dual shower heads, a hugh walk in closet, and a private Balcony. Two bedrooms have been converted into a large bdrm which is easily reversed. The Attached Garage has lots of storage spaces, refrigerator, and a relaxation room. Amenities include Community Pool, Spa and Tennis Court, Walking Trails. Close proximity to UCI, Concordia University, shopping, freeways, and schools.