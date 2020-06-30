28 Marigold

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool media room

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath townhome in the resort-style community of Woodbridge in Irvine. Entry with high ceiling with hanging chandelier. Spacious floorplan with large living room, cozy fireplace, new carpet, and tile, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel built-in Bosch dishwasher, and stainless steel refrigerator, double sink, and custom breakfast bar. Master Suite with high ceiling and brand new custom cabinetry, Carrera marble, double sinks, fully remodeled upstairs bath with designer tiles, new Air-conditioning unit, built-in audio speakers, and upgraded windows, and sliding glass doors. Award-winning and highly acclaimed Irvine Unified School District. Report-Style community with many parks, pools, lagoons lakes. And convenient Woodbridge Village Shopping Center with all the restaurants, shops, movie theater, Barn and Noble Bookstores, etc. Welcome Home!