Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
28 Marigold
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:48 PM

28 Marigold

28 Marigold · No Longer Available
Location

28 Marigold, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath townhome in the resort-style community of Woodbridge in Irvine. Entry with high ceiling with hanging chandelier. Spacious floorplan with large living room, cozy fireplace, new carpet, and tile, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel built-in Bosch dishwasher, and stainless steel refrigerator, double sink, and custom breakfast bar. Master Suite with high ceiling and brand new custom cabinetry, Carrera marble, double sinks, fully remodeled upstairs bath with designer tiles, new Air-conditioning unit, built-in audio speakers, and upgraded windows, and sliding glass doors. Award-winning and highly acclaimed Irvine Unified School District. Report-Style community with many parks, pools, lagoons lakes. And convenient Woodbridge Village Shopping Center with all the restaurants, shops, movie theater, Barn and Noble Bookstores, etc. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Marigold have any available units?
28 Marigold doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 28 Marigold have?
Some of 28 Marigold's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Marigold currently offering any rent specials?
28 Marigold is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Marigold pet-friendly?
No, 28 Marigold is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 28 Marigold offer parking?
Yes, 28 Marigold offers parking.
Does 28 Marigold have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Marigold does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Marigold have a pool?
Yes, 28 Marigold has a pool.
Does 28 Marigold have accessible units?
No, 28 Marigold does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Marigold have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Marigold has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Marigold have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28 Marigold has units with air conditioning.

