Irvine, CA
28 Long Fellow
Last updated March 5 2020 at 9:49 PM

28 Long Fellow

28 Long Fellow · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

28 Long Fellow, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Beautiful home in Stonetree in the heart of Woodbury. This home consist of 4 Bedrooms & 3 1/2 Bathrooms. Upgraded Home with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful custom flooring in family & kitchen area. Huge master bedroom upstairs. A lot of windows and lighting around the house. French door from the kitchen. One Bedroom downstairs which is perfect for elderly or someone who cannot walk up and down the stairs. Nice size BBQ area with cooler. Recessed lighting and Cozy fireplace can be found in the spacious living room. Across of the house is the community park,walk 5min to woodburt elementary school. ready to have some fun for the kids or family unity. Must See Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 438 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Long Fellow have any available units?
28 Long Fellow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 28 Long Fellow have?
Some of 28 Long Fellow's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Long Fellow currently offering any rent specials?
28 Long Fellow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Long Fellow pet-friendly?
No, 28 Long Fellow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 28 Long Fellow offer parking?
No, 28 Long Fellow does not offer parking.
Does 28 Long Fellow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Long Fellow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Long Fellow have a pool?
No, 28 Long Fellow does not have a pool.
Does 28 Long Fellow have accessible units?
No, 28 Long Fellow does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Long Fellow have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Long Fellow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Long Fellow have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Long Fellow does not have units with air conditioning.
