28 Long Fellow

Beautiful home in Stonetree in the heart of Woodbury. This home consist of 4 Bedrooms & 3 1/2 Bathrooms. Upgraded Home with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful custom flooring in family & kitchen area. Huge master bedroom upstairs. A lot of windows and lighting around the house. French door from the kitchen. One Bedroom downstairs which is perfect for elderly or someone who cannot walk up and down the stairs. Nice size BBQ area with cooler. Recessed lighting and Cozy fireplace can be found in the spacious living room. Across of the house is the community park,walk 5min to woodburt elementary school. ready to have some fun for the kids or family unity. Must See Now.