All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 28 Lakepines.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
28 Lakepines
Last updated September 9 2019 at 11:14 AM

28 Lakepines

28 Lakepines · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

28 Lakepines, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
tennis court
Light & bright 2-story, 2-bed/2.5-bath town-home w/NO ONE ABOVE/BELOW. Located in The Lakes: a resort-like community with creeks and waterfalls - of Northwood. Large open floor plan w/kitchen open to living room. ***Brand new wood-like tile flooring, brand new staircase. Brand new paint, carpet. Both bathrooms have been totally remodeled.*** Powder room downstairs. The kitchen is bright & open with tile counters, recessed lighting & garden window. The living room has a cozy fireplace that overlooks the dining room w/wrought iron railing. 2 spacious bed-room w/vaulted ceilings and 2 skylights which bring in lots of natural light. Washer/Dryer units are in a closet in the back patio. Rare-to-find private fenced back yard. 1 carport, 1 reserved shaded parking space (#150) within walking distance. Lots of amenities: 2 community pools, spas, tennis courts, & lots of tree-lined peaceful walkways. Walking distance to parks, top rated California distinguished schools: 10-min walk to Santiago Hills Elementary, 5-min drive to Sierra Vista Middle, 10-min drive to Northwood High. Conveniently located near Northwood TownCenter and Tustin Marketplace. 5-min to Fwy 5, 10-min to the Great Park. ***Water & trash service is included. Ready for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Lakepines have any available units?
28 Lakepines doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 28 Lakepines have?
Some of 28 Lakepines's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Lakepines currently offering any rent specials?
28 Lakepines is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Lakepines pet-friendly?
No, 28 Lakepines is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 28 Lakepines offer parking?
Yes, 28 Lakepines offers parking.
Does 28 Lakepines have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 Lakepines offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Lakepines have a pool?
Yes, 28 Lakepines has a pool.
Does 28 Lakepines have accessible units?
No, 28 Lakepines does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Lakepines have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Lakepines has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Lakepines have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Lakepines does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology