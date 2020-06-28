28 Lakepines

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool tennis court

Light & bright 2-story, 2-bed/2.5-bath town-home w/NO ONE ABOVE/BELOW. Located in The Lakes: a resort-like community with creeks and waterfalls - of Northwood. Large open floor plan w/kitchen open to living room. ***Brand new wood-like tile flooring, brand new staircase. Brand new paint, carpet. Both bathrooms have been totally remodeled.*** Powder room downstairs. The kitchen is bright & open with tile counters, recessed lighting & garden window. The living room has a cozy fireplace that overlooks the dining room w/wrought iron railing. 2 spacious bed-room w/vaulted ceilings and 2 skylights which bring in lots of natural light. Washer/Dryer units are in a closet in the back patio. Rare-to-find private fenced back yard. 1 carport, 1 reserved shaded parking space (#150) within walking distance. Lots of amenities: 2 community pools, spas, tennis courts, & lots of tree-lined peaceful walkways. Walking distance to parks, top rated California distinguished schools: 10-min walk to Santiago Hills Elementary, 5-min drive to Sierra Vista Middle, 10-min drive to Northwood High. Conveniently located near Northwood TownCenter and Tustin Marketplace. 5-min to Fwy 5, 10-min to the Great Park. ***Water & trash service is included. Ready for move in.