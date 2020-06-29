Amenities
Brand new home located at Novel parkin the Great Park Neighborhoods in Irvine. Novel park is a youthful, creative, energetic and highly functional park to allow people to work, play, eat, drink, walk and relax. This beautiful home comes with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Upgraded flooring throughout the living room and the kitchen. This modern townhome is a light and bright with large windows that located at the end unit with only 1 common wall. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Owner will install the window covers. Residents at Novel park have the advantage of attending new state-of-the-art schools within the excellent irvine Unified school district. Please verify all info.