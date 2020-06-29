All apartments in Irvine
Last updated February 13 2020 at 9:26 AM

278 Novel

278 Novel · No Longer Available
Location

278 Novel, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
refrigerator
Brand new home located at Novel parkin the Great Park Neighborhoods in Irvine. Novel park is a youthful, creative, energetic and highly functional park to allow people to work, play, eat, drink, walk and relax. This beautiful home comes with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Upgraded flooring throughout the living room and the kitchen. This modern townhome is a light and bright with large windows that located at the end unit with only 1 common wall. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Owner will install the window covers. Residents at Novel park have the advantage of attending new state-of-the-art schools within the excellent irvine Unified school district. Please verify all info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 278 Novel have any available units?
278 Novel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 278 Novel currently offering any rent specials?
278 Novel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 278 Novel pet-friendly?
No, 278 Novel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 278 Novel offer parking?
No, 278 Novel does not offer parking.
Does 278 Novel have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 278 Novel offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 278 Novel have a pool?
No, 278 Novel does not have a pool.
Does 278 Novel have accessible units?
No, 278 Novel does not have accessible units.
Does 278 Novel have units with dishwashers?
No, 278 Novel does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 278 Novel have units with air conditioning?
No, 278 Novel does not have units with air conditioning.
