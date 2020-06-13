271 Huntington

Amenities

Gorgeous Cape Cod style condo situated at one of the best locations in the complex. Very private & quiet upper corner unit offers two large bedrooms with two full baths! Master bedroom features include sliding glass door leading to the huge deck; large walk-in closet; sink separate from the bath area. Second master offers very large closet & direct access into the bathroom. A lofty attitude permeates the living space, with bay-windowed dining area, and u-shape kitchen. Facing southeast & southwest vaulted ceilings and huge airy windows fill the home with natural light. Appliances including refrigerator, microwave, dish washer and full size stack washer/dryer make this home very desirable. All wood flooring and tiles cover whole house. The community offers two different pool areas with spas and an abundance of greenbelt areas for your enjoyment. The complex is strategically situated in a great neighborhood within walking distance to award winning schools. Just minutes of driving from shopping & freeways.