Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
271 Huntington
Last updated April 1 2019 at 1:34 PM

271 Huntington

271 Huntington · No Longer Available
Location

271 Huntington, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Gorgeous Cape Cod style condo situated at one of the best locations in the complex. Very private & quiet upper corner unit offers two large bedrooms with two full baths! Master bedroom features include sliding glass door leading to the huge deck; large walk-in closet; sink separate from the bath area. Second master offers very large closet & direct access into the bathroom. A lofty attitude permeates the living space, with bay-windowed dining area, and u-shape kitchen. Facing southeast & southwest vaulted ceilings and huge airy windows fill the home with natural light. Appliances including refrigerator, microwave, dish washer and full size stack washer/dryer make this home very desirable. All wood flooring and tiles cover whole house. The community offers two different pool areas with spas and an abundance of greenbelt areas for your enjoyment. The complex is strategically situated in a great neighborhood within walking distance to award winning schools. Just minutes of driving from shopping & freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 271 Huntington have any available units?
271 Huntington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 271 Huntington have?
Some of 271 Huntington's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 271 Huntington currently offering any rent specials?
271 Huntington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 271 Huntington pet-friendly?
No, 271 Huntington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 271 Huntington offer parking?
No, 271 Huntington does not offer parking.
Does 271 Huntington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 271 Huntington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 271 Huntington have a pool?
Yes, 271 Huntington has a pool.
Does 271 Huntington have accessible units?
Yes, 271 Huntington has accessible units.
Does 271 Huntington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 271 Huntington has units with dishwashers.
Does 271 Huntington have units with air conditioning?
No, 271 Huntington does not have units with air conditioning.
