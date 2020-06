Amenities

Ready to Move In! Fantastic, single level w/no one above or below you. End unit located on super quiet Greenbelt. Updated carpet & tile. Updated paint throughout. Sunny white kitchen. Ceilings fans. Dual paned, vinyl windows throughout. Private, brick patio w/redwood fence. Shows really very clean & neutral. Walk to award winning elementary & middle schools. Great HOA amenities. Please no pets.