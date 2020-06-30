27 Sandpiper

Amenities

hardwood floors garage pool tennis court fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

A tranquil living in the center of Irvine! With brand new laminated wood floors and fresh paint, this lovely single family home is modern and bright. This window-filled home allows gorgeous natural light to stream in all day long, as you enjoy your living room appointed with 9 ft ceilings, fireplace and the view of lush greens in the back yard. A bedroom on main floor ! Relax in a large, tree-lined wrap-around backyard — an entertainer’s dream! Homeowner association offers amazing amenities: lakes, parks, walking and biking paths, tennis courts, pool, community workshops, and more.