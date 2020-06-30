All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 12 2020 at 3:49 AM

27 Sandpiper

27 Sandpiper · No Longer Available
Location

27 Sandpiper, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
A tranquil living in the center of Irvine! With brand new laminated wood floors and fresh paint, this lovely single family home is modern and bright. This window-filled home allows gorgeous natural light to stream in all day long, as you enjoy your living room appointed with 9 ft ceilings, fireplace and the view of lush greens in the back yard. A bedroom on main floor ! Relax in a large, tree-lined wrap-around backyard — an entertainer’s dream! Homeowner association offers amazing amenities: lakes, parks, walking and biking paths, tennis courts, pool, community workshops, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Sandpiper have any available units?
27 Sandpiper doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 27 Sandpiper have?
Some of 27 Sandpiper's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Sandpiper currently offering any rent specials?
27 Sandpiper is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Sandpiper pet-friendly?
No, 27 Sandpiper is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 27 Sandpiper offer parking?
Yes, 27 Sandpiper offers parking.
Does 27 Sandpiper have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Sandpiper does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Sandpiper have a pool?
Yes, 27 Sandpiper has a pool.
Does 27 Sandpiper have accessible units?
No, 27 Sandpiper does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Sandpiper have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 Sandpiper does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Sandpiper have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Sandpiper does not have units with air conditioning.

