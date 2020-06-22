27 Salt Bush

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave oven range Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill

This beautiful European-inspired residence blends timeless Old-World influence with modern-day amenities and exclusive luxuries of a Shady Canyon setting. Lovely gardens welcome you into a secluded central courtyard anchored by a beautiful fountain. Originally built by a renowned builder for his own residence, this 5 bedroom and 5 and two-half bath home has been constructed and designed with a superior attention to detail where antique and vintage European materials have been used to dramatic, and authentic, effect. From charming stone garden paths to hand-chipped parefeuille terracotta tiles from France, and from hand-hewn hickory and walnut floors, to handpainted Italian tiles on the romantic spiral staircase, every element of this magnificent home has been lovingly hand-selected, curated, and artisan-applied. The home is leased furnished.