27 Salt Bush
27 Salt Bush

27 Salt Bush · No Longer Available
Location

27 Salt Bush, Irvine, CA 92603
Shady Canyon

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
This beautiful European-inspired residence blends timeless Old-World influence with modern-day amenities and exclusive luxuries of a Shady Canyon setting. Lovely gardens welcome you into a secluded central courtyard anchored by a beautiful fountain. Originally built by a renowned builder for his own residence, this 5 bedroom and 5 and two-half bath home has been constructed and designed with a superior attention to detail where antique and vintage European materials have been used to dramatic, and authentic, effect. From charming stone garden paths to hand-chipped parefeuille terracotta tiles from France, and from hand-hewn hickory and walnut floors, to handpainted Italian tiles on the romantic spiral staircase, every element of this magnificent home has been lovingly hand-selected, curated, and artisan-applied. The home is leased furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Salt Bush have any available units?
27 Salt Bush doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 27 Salt Bush have?
Some of 27 Salt Bush's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Salt Bush currently offering any rent specials?
27 Salt Bush isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Salt Bush pet-friendly?
No, 27 Salt Bush is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 27 Salt Bush offer parking?
Yes, 27 Salt Bush does offer parking.
Does 27 Salt Bush have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Salt Bush does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Salt Bush have a pool?
Yes, 27 Salt Bush has a pool.
Does 27 Salt Bush have accessible units?
No, 27 Salt Bush does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Salt Bush have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Salt Bush has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Salt Bush have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Salt Bush does not have units with air conditioning.
