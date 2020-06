Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

A fantastic home in safe & friendly Northwood. Come home to a spacious open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings and elegant design. Walk through to a large living area, a modern kitchen with new sink and granite counters, a cozy family room and large wrap-around yard. Newer paint throughout inside and outside of house as well as new wood flooring offers a clean look while newer A/C provides the ultimate comfort.