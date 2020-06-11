263 stanford Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

End Unit, Nicely upgraded home in the Princeton Town home tract. Large wrap around Patio with beautiful landscaping and large trees. This unit is very bright, peaceful and has lots of privacy. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Custom Fireplace in Living Room. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the house. Two bedroom suite upstairs and one Bedroom and Full Bath and a small office area on main floor. Enjoy the Association Pool, Spa, Tennis Court, Playground, Picnic and BBQ area. Walk to UCI, University Town Shopping Center and Farmer's Market. Enjoy a fantastic location with highest ranked schools in Irvine.