All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 263 stanford Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
263 stanford Court
Last updated September 11 2019 at 7:21 PM

263 stanford Court

263 Stanford Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

263 Stanford Court, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
End Unit, Nicely upgraded home in the Princeton Town home tract. Large wrap around Patio with beautiful landscaping and large trees. This unit is very bright, peaceful and has lots of privacy. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Custom Fireplace in Living Room. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the house. Two bedroom suite upstairs and one Bedroom and Full Bath and a small office area on main floor. Enjoy the Association Pool, Spa, Tennis Court, Playground, Picnic and BBQ area. Walk to UCI, University Town Shopping Center and Farmer's Market. Enjoy a fantastic location with highest ranked schools in Irvine.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 263 stanford Court have any available units?
263 stanford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 263 stanford Court have?
Some of 263 stanford Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 263 stanford Court currently offering any rent specials?
263 stanford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 stanford Court pet-friendly?
No, 263 stanford Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 263 stanford Court offer parking?
No, 263 stanford Court does not offer parking.
Does 263 stanford Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 263 stanford Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 stanford Court have a pool?
Yes, 263 stanford Court has a pool.
Does 263 stanford Court have accessible units?
No, 263 stanford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 263 stanford Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 263 stanford Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 263 stanford Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 263 stanford Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology