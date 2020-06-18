All apartments in Irvine
261 Rodeo

261 Rodeo · No Longer Available
Location

261 Rodeo, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Spectacular panoramic view of city, valley and hills! Huge premium corner lot new home in the prestigious Orchard Hills. Light and bright, with view in all bedrooms and loft. Gourmet kitchen with upgraded counter top, built-in stainless steel kitchenAid appliances complete with microwave, dishwasher, oven and 5 burner cook top. Upgraded bathroom with walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Recessed lights in all rooms. Direct access to 2 car attached garage with two car driveway. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Walk to pool, playground and BBQ picnic areas. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 Rodeo have any available units?
261 Rodeo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 261 Rodeo have?
Some of 261 Rodeo's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 261 Rodeo currently offering any rent specials?
261 Rodeo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 Rodeo pet-friendly?
No, 261 Rodeo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 261 Rodeo offer parking?
Yes, 261 Rodeo does offer parking.
Does 261 Rodeo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 261 Rodeo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 Rodeo have a pool?
Yes, 261 Rodeo has a pool.
Does 261 Rodeo have accessible units?
No, 261 Rodeo does not have accessible units.
Does 261 Rodeo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 261 Rodeo has units with dishwashers.
Does 261 Rodeo have units with air conditioning?
No, 261 Rodeo does not have units with air conditioning.
