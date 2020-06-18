Amenities

Spectacular panoramic view of city, valley and hills! Huge premium corner lot new home in the prestigious Orchard Hills. Light and bright, with view in all bedrooms and loft. Gourmet kitchen with upgraded counter top, built-in stainless steel kitchenAid appliances complete with microwave, dishwasher, oven and 5 burner cook top. Upgraded bathroom with walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Recessed lights in all rooms. Direct access to 2 car attached garage with two car driveway. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Walk to pool, playground and BBQ picnic areas. A must see!