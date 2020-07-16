All apartments in Irvine
2601 Ladrillo Aisle
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:03 AM

2601 Ladrillo Aisle

2601 Ladrillo Aisle · (949) 861-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2601 Ladrillo Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1186 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful and Quiet, Corner Unit (BRIO) Condominium in Desirable Westpark II Location with Attached 2-Car Garage. 2 Spacious Bedrooms and 2 Baths. Home Features: Light and Bright Open Floor Plan with Newer Carpet, Recessed Lighting, Fresh Paint, Built-in Cabinets, High Ceilings, Fridge/Washer/Dryer Included and Private Deck. Lovely Kitchen with Euro White Cabinets and Wood Floor which Opens to Living Room and Dining Room. Gorgeous Spacious Living Room with Brand New Carpet, Cozy Gas Fireplace and Built-in Entertainment Center that Opens to a Lovely Private Deck. Relaxing Master Suite with Walk-in Closet and Master Bathroom Features Dual Vanity, Large Vanity Mirror and Tub and Shower Combination. 2-car Attached Direct Access Garage with Plenty of Storage. Sparkling Association Amenities Include 3 Pools, Spas, Tennis Courts, Sport Courts, Tot Lots, Parks, and so Much More! Close to Great Irvine Schools including UCI. Minutes A way From Fine Dining, Shopping, Entertainment, Recreation Destinations and nearby access to the 5, 55, and 405 freeways. Don't Miss Out On This Exceptional Rental Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 Ladrillo Aisle have any available units?
2601 Ladrillo Aisle has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2601 Ladrillo Aisle have?
Some of 2601 Ladrillo Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 Ladrillo Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Ladrillo Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Ladrillo Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 2601 Ladrillo Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2601 Ladrillo Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 2601 Ladrillo Aisle offers parking.
Does 2601 Ladrillo Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2601 Ladrillo Aisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Ladrillo Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 2601 Ladrillo Aisle has a pool.
Does 2601 Ladrillo Aisle have accessible units?
No, 2601 Ladrillo Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Ladrillo Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2601 Ladrillo Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2601 Ladrillo Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2601 Ladrillo Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
