2601 Ladrillo Aisle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful and Quiet, Corner Unit (BRIO) Condominium in Desirable Westpark II Location with Attached 2-Car Garage. 2 Spacious Bedrooms and 2 Baths. Home Features: Light and Bright Open Floor Plan with Newer Carpet, Recessed Lighting, Fresh Paint, Built-in Cabinets, High Ceilings, Fridge/Washer/Dryer Included and Private Deck. Lovely Kitchen with Euro White Cabinets and Wood Floor which Opens to Living Room and Dining Room. Gorgeous Spacious Living Room with Brand New Carpet, Cozy Gas Fireplace and Built-in Entertainment Center that Opens to a Lovely Private Deck. Relaxing Master Suite with Walk-in Closet and Master Bathroom Features Dual Vanity, Large Vanity Mirror and Tub and Shower Combination. 2-car Attached Direct Access Garage with Plenty of Storage. Sparkling Association Amenities Include 3 Pools, Spas, Tennis Courts, Sport Courts, Tot Lots, Parks, and so Much More! Close to Great Irvine Schools including UCI. Minutes A way From Fine Dining, Shopping, Entertainment, Recreation Destinations and nearby access to the 5, 55, and 405 freeways. Don't Miss Out On This Exceptional Rental Home!