Amenities

in unit laundry garage microwave carpet range refrigerator

Sunny and bright property in a quiet interior location. Main floor bedroom with double door can be used as office. Brand new carpet through out, brand new stove and microwave. washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Two-car attached garage. Close to University High, UC Irvine, William Mason regional park, shopping centers, freeways and beaches.