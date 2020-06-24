26 Moonstone

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Highly Upgraded, End-Unit Townhome in West Irvine's Mandeville featuring Four bedrooms, Three baths (One Bedroom and Full Bath on main level) and a two-car direct access garage! Gourmet kitchen with sit-up island, custom cabinetry, corian counters, black appliances (Refrigerator included) and a pantry! Upgraded designer flooring, multiple ceiling fans, wired for surround sound, Plantation shutters and more!!! Spacious master suite with walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub and slate flooring! Enjoy resort-style amenities as well as award-winning schools!!