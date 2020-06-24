26 Moonstone

Amenities
Highly Upgraded, End-Unit Townhome in West Irvine's Mandeville featuring Four bedrooms, Three baths (One Bedroom and Full Bath on main level) and a two-car direct access garage! Gourmet kitchen with sit-up island, custom cabinetry, corian counters, black appliances (Refrigerator included) and a pantry! Upgraded designer flooring, multiple ceiling fans, wired for surround sound, Plantation shutters and more!!! Spacious master suite with walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub and slate flooring! Enjoy resort-style amenities as well as award-winning schools!!