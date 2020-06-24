All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:58 AM

26 Moonstone

26 Moonstone · No Longer Available
Location

26 Moonstone, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Highly Upgraded, End-Unit Townhome in West Irvine's Mandeville featuring Four bedrooms, Three baths (One Bedroom and Full Bath on main level) and a two-car direct access garage! Gourmet kitchen with sit-up island, custom cabinetry, corian counters, black appliances (Refrigerator included) and a pantry! Upgraded designer flooring, multiple ceiling fans, wired for surround sound, Plantation shutters and more!!! Spacious master suite with walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub and slate flooring! Enjoy resort-style amenities as well as award-winning schools!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Moonstone have any available units?
26 Moonstone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 26 Moonstone have?
Some of 26 Moonstone's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Moonstone currently offering any rent specials?
26 Moonstone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Moonstone pet-friendly?
No, 26 Moonstone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 26 Moonstone offer parking?
Yes, 26 Moonstone offers parking.
Does 26 Moonstone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Moonstone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Moonstone have a pool?
No, 26 Moonstone does not have a pool.
Does 26 Moonstone have accessible units?
No, 26 Moonstone does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Moonstone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Moonstone has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Moonstone have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Moonstone does not have units with air conditioning.
