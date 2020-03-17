All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

26 Maycrest

26 Maycrest · No Longer Available
Location

26 Maycrest, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
Stonegate East on a premium location. 3 Bedrooms upstairs with 2.5 bath. Kitchen features attractive granite counters island, custom cabinetry and backsplash, stainless appliances, and spacious great room Wood flooring 1 level. Convenient home management center compliments the family room framed by walls of windows, elegant window coverings, and garden views of the enchanting backyard. Upper level with carpet flooring. Convenient upstairs laundry (washer and dryer included) and Attached 2 car garage direct access for your convenience. Within the highly acclaimed Irvine School District and just steps from the park and resort-style amenities including pool and spa, sports courts

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Maycrest have any available units?
26 Maycrest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 26 Maycrest have?
Some of 26 Maycrest's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Maycrest currently offering any rent specials?
26 Maycrest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Maycrest pet-friendly?
No, 26 Maycrest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 26 Maycrest offer parking?
Yes, 26 Maycrest does offer parking.
Does 26 Maycrest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 Maycrest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Maycrest have a pool?
Yes, 26 Maycrest has a pool.
Does 26 Maycrest have accessible units?
No, 26 Maycrest does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Maycrest have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Maycrest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Maycrest have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Maycrest does not have units with air conditioning.
