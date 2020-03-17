26 Maycrest

Amenities

Stonegate East on a premium location. 3 Bedrooms upstairs with 2.5 bath. Kitchen features attractive granite counters island, custom cabinetry and backsplash, stainless appliances, and spacious great room Wood flooring 1 level. Convenient home management center compliments the family room framed by walls of windows, elegant window coverings, and garden views of the enchanting backyard. Upper level with carpet flooring. Convenient upstairs laundry (washer and dryer included) and Attached 2 car garage direct access for your convenience. Within the highly acclaimed Irvine School District and just steps from the park and resort-style amenities including pool and spa, sports courts