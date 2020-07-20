26 Heathergreen

Amenities
Located in Woodbridge, one of Irvine's most sought-after neighborhoods, this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is move-in ready with
many upgrades done just one year ago including: light wood laminate flooring in most of the home, interior paint throughout,
carpeted stairs, stove, hood range, master bedroom vanity, and quiet garage door opener. There are also dual pane windows
with plantation shutters throughout the home. The kitchen features Corian counters with tile flooring in both the kitchen and
dining room. The sliding door in the dining room opens to the backyard patio that is perfect for entertaining. Upstairs, there are 3
bedrooms, including the master bedroom which features high ceilings, en-suite full bath, and walk-in closet. Lastly, you will love
that this home is walking distance to exceptional schools, pools, parks, and South Lake.