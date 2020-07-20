26 Heathergreen

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Located in Woodbridge, one of Irvine's most sought-after neighborhoods, this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is move-in ready with

many upgrades done just one year ago including: light wood laminate flooring in most of the home, interior paint throughout,

carpeted stairs, stove, hood range, master bedroom vanity, and quiet garage door opener. There are also dual pane windows

with plantation shutters throughout the home. The kitchen features Corian counters with tile flooring in both the kitchen and

dining room. The sliding door in the dining room opens to the backyard patio that is perfect for entertaining. Upstairs, there are 3

bedrooms, including the master bedroom which features high ceilings, en-suite full bath, and walk-in closet. Lastly, you will love

that this home is walking distance to exceptional schools, pools, parks, and South Lake.