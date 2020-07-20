All apartments in Irvine
Location

26 Heathergreen, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Located in Woodbridge, one of Irvine's most sought-after neighborhoods, this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is move-in ready with
many upgrades done just one year ago including: light wood laminate flooring in most of the home, interior paint throughout,
carpeted stairs, stove, hood range, master bedroom vanity, and quiet garage door opener. There are also dual pane windows
with plantation shutters throughout the home. The kitchen features Corian counters with tile flooring in both the kitchen and
dining room. The sliding door in the dining room opens to the backyard patio that is perfect for entertaining. Upstairs, there are 3
bedrooms, including the master bedroom which features high ceilings, en-suite full bath, and walk-in closet. Lastly, you will love
that this home is walking distance to exceptional schools, pools, parks, and South Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Heathergreen have any available units?
26 Heathergreen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 26 Heathergreen have?
Some of 26 Heathergreen's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Heathergreen currently offering any rent specials?
26 Heathergreen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Heathergreen pet-friendly?
No, 26 Heathergreen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 26 Heathergreen offer parking?
Yes, 26 Heathergreen offers parking.
Does 26 Heathergreen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Heathergreen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Heathergreen have a pool?
Yes, 26 Heathergreen has a pool.
Does 26 Heathergreen have accessible units?
No, 26 Heathergreen does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Heathergreen have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Heathergreen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Heathergreen have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Heathergreen does not have units with air conditioning.
