256 Overbrook

beautiful corner unit condo with 2 bedrooms 2 Bath PLUS A LOFT With Attached 2 car garage on a premium lot location with great

Unobstructed VIEW of the mountains from almost every window. This unit is located in the wonderful community of STONE GATE

in WOODBURY, right across from the major Woodbury shopping center. Great School District. no one above or below, Tankless

Water Heater, Granite kitchen counter top, Inside Laundry, recessed lighting, double pane windows and sliding door, master

bedroom walking closet. The most desirable floor plan ... MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE. this condo comes with the view and PRIVACY and a 2 car attached Garage ......