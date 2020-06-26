All apartments in Irvine
256 Overbrook

256 Overbrook · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

256 Overbrook, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
beautiful corner unit condo with 2 bedrooms 2 Bath PLUS A LOFT With Attached 2 car garage on a premium lot location with great
Unobstructed VIEW of the mountains from almost every window. This unit is located in the wonderful community of STONE GATE
in WOODBURY, right across from the major Woodbury shopping center. Great School District. no one above or below, Tankless
Water Heater, Granite kitchen counter top, Inside Laundry, recessed lighting, double pane windows and sliding door, master
bedroom walking closet. The most desirable floor plan ... MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE. this condo comes with the view and PRIVACY and a 2 car attached Garage ......

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 256 Overbrook have any available units?
256 Overbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 256 Overbrook currently offering any rent specials?
256 Overbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 256 Overbrook pet-friendly?
No, 256 Overbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 256 Overbrook offer parking?
Yes, 256 Overbrook offers parking.
Does 256 Overbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 256 Overbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 256 Overbrook have a pool?
No, 256 Overbrook does not have a pool.
Does 256 Overbrook have accessible units?
No, 256 Overbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 256 Overbrook have units with dishwashers?
No, 256 Overbrook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 256 Overbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 256 Overbrook does not have units with air conditioning.

