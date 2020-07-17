252 Lemon Grove

Amenities

Located in the heart of Irvine within the Orangetree Villas Community, this Valencia model two level town home features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This highly desired end unit offers a great deal of privacy with no units above and no units below with a spacious private enclosed patio area, perfect for al fresco dining. Enjoy Irvine living and the abundance of amenities this community has to offer such as the pool and spa, sport court including tennis and an exercise room. Located in one of the counties larges employment sectors, this home is in close proximity to highly rated Irvine schools, major retail shopping centers, all freeways and toll roads.