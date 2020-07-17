All apartments in Irvine
252 Lemon Grove
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:43 AM

252 Lemon Grove

252 Lemon Grove · No Longer Available
Location

252 Lemon Grove, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Located in the heart of Irvine within the Orangetree Villas Community, this Valencia model two level town home features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This highly desired end unit offers a great deal of privacy with no units above and no units below with a spacious private enclosed patio area, perfect for al fresco dining. Enjoy Irvine living and the abundance of amenities this community has to offer such as the pool and spa, sport court including tennis and an exercise room. Located in one of the counties larges employment sectors, this home is in close proximity to highly rated Irvine schools, major retail shopping centers, all freeways and toll roads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 Lemon Grove have any available units?
252 Lemon Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 252 Lemon Grove have?
Some of 252 Lemon Grove's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 252 Lemon Grove currently offering any rent specials?
252 Lemon Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 Lemon Grove pet-friendly?
No, 252 Lemon Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 252 Lemon Grove offer parking?
No, 252 Lemon Grove does not offer parking.
Does 252 Lemon Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 252 Lemon Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 Lemon Grove have a pool?
Yes, 252 Lemon Grove has a pool.
Does 252 Lemon Grove have accessible units?
No, 252 Lemon Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 252 Lemon Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 252 Lemon Grove has units with dishwashers.
Does 252 Lemon Grove have units with air conditioning?
No, 252 Lemon Grove does not have units with air conditioning.
