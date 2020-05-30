All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 25 Waldorf.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
25 Waldorf
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:17 AM

25 Waldorf

25 Waldorf · (949) 717-6015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Irvine Business Complex
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

25 Waldorf, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1919 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Available June 10 for a ONE, TWO or THREE MONTH LEASE ONLY. Home is unfurnished, but can be fully furnished for an additional cost (approximately $2,000, but can be discussed and tailored to specific tenant requests). This modern 2 bedroom, plus den, 2.5 bathroom Central Park West home has a stylish contemporary kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, contemporary bathrooms, dual masters, large walk-in closets, attached 2-car garage (rare for the community), separate laundry room, hardwood floors in the living area and plush carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen has ample storage, an oversized island with breakfast bar, counter-depth fridge, gas stove-top, oven, dishwasher and built-in microwave. The resort-style amenities including pool, spa, gym, clubhouse and playground make this the perfect place to live. Close proximity to numerous restaurants, shopping, the beach and John Wayne Airport puts this home in the ideal location. Please visit www.25Waldorf.com for additional information and application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Waldorf have any available units?
25 Waldorf has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 Waldorf have?
Some of 25 Waldorf's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Waldorf currently offering any rent specials?
25 Waldorf isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Waldorf pet-friendly?
No, 25 Waldorf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 25 Waldorf offer parking?
Yes, 25 Waldorf does offer parking.
Does 25 Waldorf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Waldorf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Waldorf have a pool?
Yes, 25 Waldorf has a pool.
Does 25 Waldorf have accessible units?
No, 25 Waldorf does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Waldorf have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Waldorf has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Waldorf have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Waldorf does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 25 Waldorf?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity