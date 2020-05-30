25 Waldorf

Amenities

Available June 10 for a ONE, TWO or THREE MONTH LEASE ONLY. Home is unfurnished, but can be fully furnished for an additional cost (approximately $2,000, but can be discussed and tailored to specific tenant requests). This modern 2 bedroom, plus den, 2.5 bathroom Central Park West home has a stylish contemporary kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, contemporary bathrooms, dual masters, large walk-in closets, attached 2-car garage (rare for the community), separate laundry room, hardwood floors in the living area and plush carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen has ample storage, an oversized island with breakfast bar, counter-depth fridge, gas stove-top, oven, dishwasher and built-in microwave. The resort-style amenities including pool, spa, gym, clubhouse and playground make this the perfect place to live. Close proximity to numerous restaurants, shopping, the beach and John Wayne Airport puts this home in the ideal location. Please visit www.25Waldorf.com for additional information and application.