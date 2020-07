Amenities

This charming 4 BR home in Woodbridge will be ready for Move-in. Almost New Kitchen with Wood Cabinetry, Granite Countertops and GE Profile appliances and large private back yard Located in Woodbridge with Lakes and Beach Privileges, Pools, Sports Courts, Acres and Acres of Green space for walking and Biking. Walk to shopping and cafes.