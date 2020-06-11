All apartments in Irvine
25 Grenache

Location

25 Grenache, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 Bedroom in Irvine - Located in the heart of Irvine, tree filled community close to premier schools, shopping, parks and recreation. Rarely do these town homes come available for lease. Spacious two story floor plan with high ceilings, modern and contemporary interior. The living room has a fireplace, dining area off the private atrium that extends the out door living space. Recent improvements include full interior paint, new carpet, new light fixtures, quartz counter tops have just been installed in the kitchen. The master is massive, lots of closet space, new vinyl plank flooring in the vanity area, new shower/bath fixtures as well. The second bedroom is ideal for a home office or den, leads to another private deck off this room. The two car attached garage has also been painted. Quiet location near all the amenities that living in Irvine has to offer.

(RLNE5045204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 25 Grenache have any available units?
25 Grenache doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 25 Grenache have?
Some of 25 Grenache's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Grenache currently offering any rent specials?
25 Grenache is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Grenache pet-friendly?
No, 25 Grenache is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 25 Grenache offer parking?
Yes, 25 Grenache offers parking.
Does 25 Grenache have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Grenache does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Grenache have a pool?
No, 25 Grenache does not have a pool.
Does 25 Grenache have accessible units?
No, 25 Grenache does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Grenache have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Grenache does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Grenache have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Grenache does not have units with air conditioning.

