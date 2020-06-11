25 Grenache.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 Bedroom in Irvine - Located in the heart of Irvine, tree filled community close to premier schools, shopping, parks and recreation. Rarely do these town homes come available for lease. Spacious two story floor plan with high ceilings, modern and contemporary interior. The living room has a fireplace, dining area off the private atrium that extends the out door living space. Recent improvements include full interior paint, new carpet, new light fixtures, quartz counter tops have just been installed in the kitchen. The master is massive, lots of closet space, new vinyl plank flooring in the vanity area, new shower/bath fixtures as well. The second bedroom is ideal for a home office or den, leads to another private deck off this room. The two car attached garage has also been painted. Quiet location near all the amenities that living in Irvine has to offer.



