Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:47 AM

25 Claret

25 Claret · No Longer Available
Location

25 Claret, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Fully Furnished Condo for Short Term Rental! End Unit, one of the few with direct (attached) two car garage access. Feels like a detached home! Super Large Master Bedroom with mirrored closets. Large Second Bedroom with an attached, very private, upper level patio. Living Room with tall Vaulted Ceilings and Fireplace. Kitchen features a Garden Window overlooking patio. Dining area opens out to separate ground level patio. The patios on both levels are very private. Enjoy all the Woodbridge Amenities, including Pools, Parks, Lakes, Tennis Courts, Beach Clubs and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Claret have any available units?
25 Claret doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 25 Claret have?
Some of 25 Claret's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Claret currently offering any rent specials?
25 Claret is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Claret pet-friendly?
No, 25 Claret is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 25 Claret offer parking?
Yes, 25 Claret offers parking.
Does 25 Claret have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Claret does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Claret have a pool?
Yes, 25 Claret has a pool.
Does 25 Claret have accessible units?
No, 25 Claret does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Claret have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Claret has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Claret have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Claret does not have units with air conditioning.
