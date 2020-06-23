Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Fully Furnished Condo for Short Term Rental! End Unit, one of the few with direct (attached) two car garage access. Feels like a detached home! Super Large Master Bedroom with mirrored closets. Large Second Bedroom with an attached, very private, upper level patio. Living Room with tall Vaulted Ceilings and Fireplace. Kitchen features a Garden Window overlooking patio. Dining area opens out to separate ground level patio. The patios on both levels are very private. Enjoy all the Woodbridge Amenities, including Pools, Parks, Lakes, Tennis Courts, Beach Clubs and much more!