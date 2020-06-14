All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 25 Bridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
25 Bridge
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

25 Bridge

25 Bridge Trl · (888) 236-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

25 Bridge Trl, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1958 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
THREE BEDROOMS PLUS LOFT family home only steps from the top-rated Portola Springs Elementary! Quiet corner location across from a community park with large grass areas and tree-lined sidewalks. Open floor plan with lots of natural light. Upgraded kitchen with center island, pendant lights and stainless steel appliances. You'll find beautiful wood flooring, custom closet organization systems, crown molding and plantation shutters throughout the house. Abundant storage space in the attached two-car garage. This home has been meticulously maintained by the original owners. You'll love it! Home can be leased furnished or unfurnished. Refrigerator, washer, dryer, water softener and security system are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Bridge have any available units?
25 Bridge has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 Bridge have?
Some of 25 Bridge's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Bridge currently offering any rent specials?
25 Bridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Bridge pet-friendly?
No, 25 Bridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 25 Bridge offer parking?
Yes, 25 Bridge does offer parking.
Does 25 Bridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Bridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Bridge have a pool?
No, 25 Bridge does not have a pool.
Does 25 Bridge have accessible units?
No, 25 Bridge does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Bridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Bridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Bridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Bridge does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 25 Bridge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity