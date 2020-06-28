25 Bolinas

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful Northpark Square Home! Huge kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinetry, breakfast bar, living room with fireplace and media alcove, large closets for extra storage, 2-car attached garage, street frontage with access to front door, All bedrooms upstairs plus an office niche at the landing. Spacious master bedroom with two closets (one walk-in), dual sinks, custom mirrors, and master linen closet. Walk-in closet in one of the bedrooms and a huge under-stair closet for storage. Private backyard patio area. Northpark Square has many community neighborhood features such as tree-lined streets, association swimming pool and playground. Just a few blocks from some of the most highly-rated schools!