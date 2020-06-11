2473 Scholarship

Amenities

Penthouse Loft with lots of Upgrades at Avenue One! 2 Bedroom Plus Loft (Can be used as 3rd Bedroom or Office). Extraordinary Interior Top Floor, Private Location with Gorgeous, Resort-like Pool Views! 18 Foot Soaring Ceilings with Dramatic Floor to Ceiling Custom Sheer Draperies, and Stunning Redesigned Loft Area. Kraftmaid Kitchen Cabinets, Frigidaire Appliances and Stunning Caeser Stone Quartz Counters and Backsplash. Beautiful Updated Custom Bathrooms. Solid Core Flush Panel Doors and Custom Sheer-Weave Roller Shades throughout. Private Balcony and 2 Side by Side Parking Spaces. Many Amenities including Indoor Basketball Court, Resort like Huge Pool & Spa, Gym, Conference Room, and Multi-purpose room. Close to all major freeways, UCI Campus, Dining, and Shopping. 5-10 Min. to John Wayne Airport and approx. Very Bright and Airy.