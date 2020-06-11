All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 2473 Scholarship.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
2473 Scholarship
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:46 PM

2473 Scholarship

2473 Scholarship · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Irvine Business Complex
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2473 Scholarship, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
conference room
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Penthouse Loft with lots of Upgrades at Avenue One! 2 Bedroom Plus Loft (Can be used as 3rd Bedroom or Office). Extraordinary Interior Top Floor, Private Location with Gorgeous, Resort-like Pool Views! 18 Foot Soaring Ceilings with Dramatic Floor to Ceiling Custom Sheer Draperies, and Stunning Redesigned Loft Area. Kraftmaid Kitchen Cabinets, Frigidaire Appliances and Stunning Caeser Stone Quartz Counters and Backsplash. Beautiful Updated Custom Bathrooms. Solid Core Flush Panel Doors and Custom Sheer-Weave Roller Shades throughout. Private Balcony and 2 Side by Side Parking Spaces. Many Amenities including Indoor Basketball Court, Resort like Huge Pool & Spa, Gym, Conference Room, and Multi-purpose room. Close to all major freeways, UCI Campus, Dining, and Shopping. 5-10 Min. to John Wayne Airport and approx. Very Bright and Airy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2473 Scholarship have any available units?
2473 Scholarship doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2473 Scholarship have?
Some of 2473 Scholarship's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2473 Scholarship currently offering any rent specials?
2473 Scholarship is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2473 Scholarship pet-friendly?
No, 2473 Scholarship is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2473 Scholarship offer parking?
Yes, 2473 Scholarship offers parking.
Does 2473 Scholarship have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2473 Scholarship does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2473 Scholarship have a pool?
Yes, 2473 Scholarship has a pool.
Does 2473 Scholarship have accessible units?
No, 2473 Scholarship does not have accessible units.
Does 2473 Scholarship have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2473 Scholarship has units with dishwashers.
Does 2473 Scholarship have units with air conditioning?
No, 2473 Scholarship does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Move Cross Country
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology