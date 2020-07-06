All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:38 AM

2454 Watermarke Place

2454 Watermarke Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2454 Watermarke Pl, Irvine, CA 92612
Rancho San Joaquin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Great 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo located at The Watermarke Community in Orange County. Ready for immediate move in. Condo offers an open floor plan, kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, dining area, crown molding, living area, spacious master bedroom and closet, double sink on bathroom, interior laundry area with washer, dryer and refrigerator included, 2 assigned parking spaces, balcony with a magnificent view of the pool and green area. The Watermarke community offers a well equipped 24 hour fitness center, movie room, library, three pools, spas, children's playground, covered basketball and tennis courts . Near University Town Center, just minutes from world class shopping, the finest beaches in OC, John Wayne Airport, and local freeways 405,55, & 73. A Great Community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2454 Watermarke Place have any available units?
2454 Watermarke Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2454 Watermarke Place have?
Some of 2454 Watermarke Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2454 Watermarke Place currently offering any rent specials?
2454 Watermarke Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2454 Watermarke Place pet-friendly?
No, 2454 Watermarke Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2454 Watermarke Place offer parking?
Yes, 2454 Watermarke Place offers parking.
Does 2454 Watermarke Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2454 Watermarke Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2454 Watermarke Place have a pool?
Yes, 2454 Watermarke Place has a pool.
Does 2454 Watermarke Place have accessible units?
No, 2454 Watermarke Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2454 Watermarke Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2454 Watermarke Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2454 Watermarke Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2454 Watermarke Place does not have units with air conditioning.

