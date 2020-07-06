2454 Watermarke Place

Amenities

Great 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo located at The Watermarke Community in Orange County. Ready for immediate move in. Condo offers an open floor plan, kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, dining area, crown molding, living area, spacious master bedroom and closet, double sink on bathroom, interior laundry area with washer, dryer and refrigerator included, 2 assigned parking spaces, balcony with a magnificent view of the pool and green area. The Watermarke community offers a well equipped 24 hour fitness center, movie room, library, three pools, spas, children's playground, covered basketball and tennis courts . Near University Town Center, just minutes from world class shopping, the finest beaches in OC, John Wayne Airport, and local freeways 405,55, & 73. A Great Community!