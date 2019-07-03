All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:14 AM

2420 Scholarship

2420 Scholarship · No Longer Available
Location

2420 Scholarship, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
clubhouse
elevator
pool
pool table
hot tub
Upgraded Penthouse Model! Beautiful open floor plan with 2 Bedrooms 2 Fulls Baths & a Loft located in the highly desirable luxury living community of Avenue One in Irvine! Nice kitchen with granite countertops, backsplash & Whirlpool appliances. Laundry area/closet with stackable washer & dryer conveniently located off of the kitchen. Nice size Master Bedroom & Secondary Bedroom. Loft/ Office space located on the second floor. Balcony off of the living room with views of the community and green belt. Enjoy all of the luxury amenities that this community has to offer with its newly renovated clubhouse, beautiful pool & spa, indoor basketball court, entertainment room with plasma TV's & billiards tables. Conveniently located close to freeways, John Wayne Airport, shopping, restaurants & UC Irvine! Great opportunity !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2420 Scholarship have any available units?
2420 Scholarship doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2420 Scholarship have?
Some of 2420 Scholarship's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2420 Scholarship currently offering any rent specials?
2420 Scholarship is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2420 Scholarship pet-friendly?
No, 2420 Scholarship is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2420 Scholarship offer parking?
No, 2420 Scholarship does not offer parking.
Does 2420 Scholarship have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2420 Scholarship offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2420 Scholarship have a pool?
Yes, 2420 Scholarship has a pool.
Does 2420 Scholarship have accessible units?
Yes, 2420 Scholarship has accessible units.
Does 2420 Scholarship have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2420 Scholarship has units with dishwashers.
Does 2420 Scholarship have units with air conditioning?
No, 2420 Scholarship does not have units with air conditioning.
