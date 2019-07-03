2420 Scholarship

Amenities

Upgraded Penthouse Model! Beautiful open floor plan with 2 Bedrooms 2 Fulls Baths & a Loft located in the highly desirable luxury living community of Avenue One in Irvine! Nice kitchen with granite countertops, backsplash & Whirlpool appliances. Laundry area/closet with stackable washer & dryer conveniently located off of the kitchen. Nice size Master Bedroom & Secondary Bedroom. Loft/ Office space located on the second floor. Balcony off of the living room with views of the community and green belt. Enjoy all of the luxury amenities that this community has to offer with its newly renovated clubhouse, beautiful pool & spa, indoor basketball court, entertainment room with plasma TV's & billiards tables. Conveniently located close to freeways, John Wayne Airport, shopping, restaurants & UC Irvine! Great opportunity !