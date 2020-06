Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Cozy home located in University Park Community. There are One bedroom downstairs, and three bedrooms upstairs. Laminate wood flooring throughout.

Small Backyard for relaxation. Irvine Unified Schools! Close to UCI, Irvine Valley College and University High School. Short distance to shopping area, restaurants and easy access to 405 Freeway and minutes to John Wayne Airport. Association pool, tennis courts and park with playground.freeways, shopping and parks. Refrigerator included.