24 Redwood Tree Lane

Amenities

Premium location next to the main greenbelt, pools, spa, tennis courts and clubhouse. Single level, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with wood flooring throughout. Newer double pane Energy Star windows and sliders. Soaring cathedral ceilings with open wood beams, fireplace with alcove for firewood and clerestory windows in the living room. Master suite features a bathroom with a jetted Jacuzzi tub. A slider leads out to a beautifully appointed garden which in turn opens to a lush greenbelt. Second bedroom slider opens to a patio. Second car garage is a covered carport. Located in the acclaimed University School District with proximity to golf, shopping and 405 Freeway. No Mello Roos. Association amenities include 40 acres of greenbelt.