All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 24 Redwood Tree Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
24 Redwood Tree Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24 Redwood Tree Lane

24 Redwood Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

24 Redwood Tree Lane, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Premium location next to the main greenbelt, pools, spa, tennis courts and clubhouse. Single level, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with wood flooring throughout. Newer double pane Energy Star windows and sliders. Soaring cathedral ceilings with open wood beams, fireplace with alcove for firewood and clerestory windows in the living room. Master suite features a bathroom with a jetted Jacuzzi tub. A slider leads out to a beautifully appointed garden which in turn opens to a lush greenbelt. Second bedroom slider opens to a patio. Second car garage is a covered carport. Located in the acclaimed University School District with proximity to golf, shopping and 405 Freeway. No Mello Roos. Association amenities include 40 acres of greenbelt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Redwood Tree Lane have any available units?
24 Redwood Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 24 Redwood Tree Lane have?
Some of 24 Redwood Tree Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Redwood Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
24 Redwood Tree Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Redwood Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 24 Redwood Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 24 Redwood Tree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 24 Redwood Tree Lane does offer parking.
Does 24 Redwood Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Redwood Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Redwood Tree Lane have a pool?
Yes, 24 Redwood Tree Lane has a pool.
Does 24 Redwood Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 24 Redwood Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Redwood Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Redwood Tree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Redwood Tree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Redwood Tree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology