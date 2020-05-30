24 Morning Star

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

GREAT LOCATION for this 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage Townhome in Turtle Rock, Irvine. Facing the trails and miles of open space in the rolling hills of Shady Canyon. Lots of windows to let in the natural light. Laminate wood flooring throughout downstairs. Large living room with a wraparound cozy fireplace with sitting hearth and sliding door to the private good size patio. Gated and very private ~ it is located by the trail in the back of the complex. Large dedicated dining room, very open, remodeled kitchen with center island, granite countertops, sliding door to the balcony. Master suite with huge walk-in closet and double sink vanity, large windows and high ceilings, double entry door to the master suite. Secondary bathroom upstairs is very large. Large secondary bedrooms. 2 community pools and many parks. Turtle Rock Community Park just down the street with 2 tennis courts and miles of open space for your enjoyment. Special programs offered at that location as well. Close to national award-winning elementary school - Bonita Canyon and UCI.