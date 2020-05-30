All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 24 Morning Star.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
24 Morning Star
Last updated April 26 2019 at 9:43 AM

24 Morning Star

24 Morning Star · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

24 Morning Star, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
GREAT LOCATION for this 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage Townhome in Turtle Rock, Irvine. Facing the trails and miles of open space in the rolling hills of Shady Canyon. Lots of windows to let in the natural light. Laminate wood flooring throughout downstairs. Large living room with a wraparound cozy fireplace with sitting hearth and sliding door to the private good size patio. Gated and very private ~ it is located by the trail in the back of the complex. Large dedicated dining room, very open, remodeled kitchen with center island, granite countertops, sliding door to the balcony. Master suite with huge walk-in closet and double sink vanity, large windows and high ceilings, double entry door to the master suite. Secondary bathroom upstairs is very large. Large secondary bedrooms. 2 community pools and many parks. Turtle Rock Community Park just down the street with 2 tennis courts and miles of open space for your enjoyment. Special programs offered at that location as well. Close to national award-winning elementary school - Bonita Canyon and UCI.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Morning Star have any available units?
24 Morning Star doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 24 Morning Star have?
Some of 24 Morning Star's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Morning Star currently offering any rent specials?
24 Morning Star is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Morning Star pet-friendly?
No, 24 Morning Star is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 24 Morning Star offer parking?
Yes, 24 Morning Star offers parking.
Does 24 Morning Star have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Morning Star does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Morning Star have a pool?
Yes, 24 Morning Star has a pool.
Does 24 Morning Star have accessible units?
No, 24 Morning Star does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Morning Star have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Morning Star has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Morning Star have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Morning Star does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology