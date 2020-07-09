24 Ensueno W Street

Amenities

Brand new Interior remodel in 2018 and upgrade from top to bottom included windows, kitchen, bathroom , floor.. The spacious house perfect for growing family which offers bright living room with 2 story high cathedral ceiling and additional family room open to Kitchen. Fully upgrade Galley kitchen with island and quartz counter top through out. 4 bedroom + Bonus/Den with living space almost 2,500sqft. All bedroom with ceiling fans and lights. 2 Car garage attached with long driveway for additional car. The low maintenance front and back yard. Walking distance to elementary/Middle schools and award Northwood high school near by perfect for family with teens. community offer good amenities included pool, tennis court, play ground etc. Min to Shopping center nearby Yale/Irvine center Dr. Please text Tina lynne 949-228-3468 for showing. for application apply online via https://apply.link/2ZuWqT1