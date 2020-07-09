All apartments in Irvine
Last updated January 23 2020 at 3:03 PM

24 Ensueno W Street

24 Ensueno West · No Longer Available
Location

24 Ensueno West, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Brand new Interior remodel in 2018 and upgrade from top to bottom included windows, kitchen, bathroom , floor.. The spacious house perfect for growing family which offers bright living room with 2 story high cathedral ceiling and additional family room open to Kitchen. Fully upgrade Galley kitchen with island and quartz counter top through out. 4 bedroom + Bonus/Den with living space almost 2,500sqft. All bedroom with ceiling fans and lights. 2 Car garage attached with long driveway for additional car. The low maintenance front and back yard. Walking distance to elementary/Middle schools and award Northwood high school near by perfect for family with teens. community offer good amenities included pool, tennis court, play ground etc. Min to Shopping center nearby Yale/Irvine center Dr. Please text Tina lynne 949-228-3468 for showing. for application apply online via https://apply.link/2ZuWqT1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Ensueno W Street have any available units?
24 Ensueno W Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 24 Ensueno W Street have?
Some of 24 Ensueno W Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Ensueno W Street currently offering any rent specials?
24 Ensueno W Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Ensueno W Street pet-friendly?
No, 24 Ensueno W Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 24 Ensueno W Street offer parking?
Yes, 24 Ensueno W Street offers parking.
Does 24 Ensueno W Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Ensueno W Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Ensueno W Street have a pool?
Yes, 24 Ensueno W Street has a pool.
Does 24 Ensueno W Street have accessible units?
No, 24 Ensueno W Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Ensueno W Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Ensueno W Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Ensueno W Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Ensueno W Street does not have units with air conditioning.

