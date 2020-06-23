All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 238 Wicker.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
238 Wicker
Last updated July 19 2019 at 11:21 PM

238 Wicker

238 Wicker · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

238 Wicker, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful single family home with full sized driveway built by Lennar in Irvine Pavilion Park. Extra large back yard boasts of a huge covered patio, plush green grass, gorgeous planter and a beautiful water fountain. Spacious side yard provides extra space for a vegetable garden. This Roundtree plan 4 offers almost 2500 sq.ft. of living space. Main floor has a guest bedroom, a separate office/den, 3 large bedrooms upstairs, 3 full baths, 2-car garage, upstairs laundry room with window and lots of storage space. Washer and dryer included. This cozy and spacious home has many windows for natural sun light and fresh air. Master bedroom is secluded and roomy, master bath features double vanity sinks, soaking tub, glass door shower and a large walk-in closet. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, including a newer refrigerator, five burner stove, slab granite kitchen countertops that can comfortably seat four stools and beautiful white cabinetry with ample storage space. Solar panels installed by Builder which offers lower electricity rate for the tenant. Outstanding schools. Minutes away from fine dining, fabulous shopping and tons of parks and recreation, this community is a premier destination

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 Wicker have any available units?
238 Wicker doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 238 Wicker have?
Some of 238 Wicker's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 Wicker currently offering any rent specials?
238 Wicker is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 Wicker pet-friendly?
No, 238 Wicker is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 238 Wicker offer parking?
Yes, 238 Wicker offers parking.
Does 238 Wicker have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 238 Wicker offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 Wicker have a pool?
No, 238 Wicker does not have a pool.
Does 238 Wicker have accessible units?
No, 238 Wicker does not have accessible units.
Does 238 Wicker have units with dishwashers?
No, 238 Wicker does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 238 Wicker have units with air conditioning?
No, 238 Wicker does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology