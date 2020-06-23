238 Wicker

Amenities

Beautiful single family home with full sized driveway built by Lennar in Irvine Pavilion Park. Extra large back yard boasts of a huge covered patio, plush green grass, gorgeous planter and a beautiful water fountain. Spacious side yard provides extra space for a vegetable garden. This Roundtree plan 4 offers almost 2500 sq.ft. of living space. Main floor has a guest bedroom, a separate office/den, 3 large bedrooms upstairs, 3 full baths, 2-car garage, upstairs laundry room with window and lots of storage space. Washer and dryer included. This cozy and spacious home has many windows for natural sun light and fresh air. Master bedroom is secluded and roomy, master bath features double vanity sinks, soaking tub, glass door shower and a large walk-in closet. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, including a newer refrigerator, five burner stove, slab granite kitchen countertops that can comfortably seat four stools and beautiful white cabinetry with ample storage space. Solar panels installed by Builder which offers lower electricity rate for the tenant. Outstanding schools. Minutes away from fine dining, fabulous shopping and tons of parks and recreation, this community is a premier destination