Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:03 PM

235 Springview

Location

235 Springview, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Spacious 2 large bedrooms,1.25 bath condo at end unit located in beautiful neighborhood surrounded by streams and waterfall. Fresh paint whole unit, super clean the tiles that like new. Newer double pane windows and sliding glass door with new coverage, Large Private Patio. Large storage space under staircase, Walk-In Closet in Master Bedroom with sink. Inside and Outside Storage Area(Covered Carport). Located next to pool with jacuzzi.The community has two club houses with pools, jacuzzi, and 2 tennis courts.Walking distance to Northwood shopping center. Santiago Hills Elementary, Northwood High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Springview have any available units?
235 Springview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 235 Springview have?
Some of 235 Springview's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Springview currently offering any rent specials?
235 Springview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Springview pet-friendly?
No, 235 Springview is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 235 Springview offer parking?
Yes, 235 Springview offers parking.
Does 235 Springview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Springview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Springview have a pool?
Yes, 235 Springview has a pool.
Does 235 Springview have accessible units?
No, 235 Springview does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Springview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 Springview has units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Springview have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Springview does not have units with air conditioning.
