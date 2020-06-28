235 Springview

Amenities

Spacious 2 large bedrooms,1.25 bath condo at end unit located in beautiful neighborhood surrounded by streams and waterfall. Fresh paint whole unit, super clean the tiles that like new. Newer double pane windows and sliding glass door with new coverage, Large Private Patio. Large storage space under staircase, Walk-In Closet in Master Bedroom with sink. Inside and Outside Storage Area(Covered Carport). Located next to pool with jacuzzi.The community has two club houses with pools, jacuzzi, and 2 tennis courts.Walking distance to Northwood shopping center. Santiago Hills Elementary, Northwood High School.